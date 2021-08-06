Joseph P. Nicholson, 71, passed away in his home on Aug. 4, 2021. He was born in Marion on April 26, 1950 to the late Joseph R. and Marigene (Smith) Nicholson.
A life long resident of Marion and graduate of Marion High School Pat went on to earn his Bachelors of Science degree in business in 1974 and in 1978 he earned his Masters Degree in public relations from Ball State University where he was also an enthusiastic member of Sigma Tau Gamma. He was employed with General Motors in skilled trades and retired in the mid-1990's. Pat was a member of Marion Jaycees and Marion Rotary North and after his retirement from General Motors he worked for Marion Housing Authority and Indiana Trails-Cardinal Greenway. In his early years he enjoyed scuba diving and was a former member of First Christian Church. Pat traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, China, Japan and Australia and enjoyed meeting new friends along the way. While at home he was disciplined in trading stocks and keeping a close eye on the stock market.
