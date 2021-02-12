Joseph “Joe” Leon Pickett, 86, of Marion, went to be with his LORD on Feb. 11, 2021. Joe was born on the 11th of July, 1934 in Howard County, IN to the Reverend James and Dorothy Pickett. He was a proud alumnus of Van Buren High School, Marion College and Ball State University (M.S.). He married Martha Newman on March 25th, 1955 in Lebanon, IN in a blizzard. Joe and Martha started their family and lived together in Van Buren.
Joe was a mathematics and physics teacher to thousands in his 34 year career at Marion High School, Jones Junior High School and Van Buren High School. He was a founding member and lay leader of Brinker Heights Wesleyan Church. He was a small business owner/co-owner of the Van Buren Auction and the Van Buren Coin Laundromat. He helped organize and served many years with the Van Buren Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) group, Medic 6. Joe was the Van Buren Township Trustee and a long standing member of the Van Buren Town Board. He volunteered with he Van Buren Popcorn Festival committee for several years. He was a proud member of the Van Buren Lions Club, joining in 1959. He served on various boards and committees for the Indiana North District of the Wesleyan Church. Among his many awards, Joe was named the Van Buren Person of the year in 2000.
