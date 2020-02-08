Joseph E. Smalley, 72, Marion, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Marion. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, January 3, 1948, to Joseph and Virginia (Vey) Smalley, and they preceded him in death.
Joseph loved going on car rides, playing will balls, and drinking Starbucks.
Survivors include his sister, Jane (Edward) Merchant of Marion; aunt, Marge Seibert of Noblesville; nieces and nephews, Edward (Abby) Merchant of Indianapolis, Andrew (Katy) Merchant of Indianapolis, Kim (Barry) Larue of Ypsilanti, MI, Cory Taylor of FL, Kelly (Lee) Rost of Brighton, MI, Curtis (Rita) Clarke of Marysville, MI.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Clarke; brother-in-law, Jack Clarke; and several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to give a special “thank you” to the ResCare Team of Cathleen, Linda, Mike and Tom for taking such good care of him.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Joseph’s life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. David Parker officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Foundation of Grant County c/o The Joseph and Virginia Smalley Scholarship Fund 505 W. Third St., Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
