Joseph D. "Jody" Bradley, 59, of Bluffton, IN. passed away at 3:49 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: To the Family in C/O Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN 47359.
