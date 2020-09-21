Joseph Arthur Sutton Sr., 82, of Peru, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Peru on July 12, 1938 to James and Laura Alice (Garland) Sutton. He married Sharon (Ramer) Sutton on October 29, 1955, and she survives. Joe served in the United States National Guard, and retired from Dana Corp. as a machine operator and forklift driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, wrestling, and was a Colts fan. He enjoyed talking on his CB radio, as he was a Ham Operator. He enjoyed winters in Florida and spending summers on Caldwell Lake with his family.
He is survived by his wife, and their children: Diana Moore of Peru, Theresa (Robbie) Turner of Marion, Cindy Small of Peru, Jimmy (Marilyn) Sutton of Marion, and Joe (Angela) Sutton of Marion; as well as 23 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother Steve Sutton of Huntington, and sister Helen Wilcox of Peru; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lester Sutton, sister-in-law Wanda Sutton, grandson Eric Baker, 2 great-grandchildren, and son-in-law Chester Moore.
Visitation will be held from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 6pm, with Pastor Mark Elliott officiating. Military service will be provided by the Miami County Military Rites Team. Burial will take place at 1pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
