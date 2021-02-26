In God’s providence, Joseph Anthony Marcisz, age 67, of Greenwood, IN, formerly of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Born on July 27, 1953 in East Chicago, IN, Joe was the son of Edward and Eleanor (Ostrowski) Marcisz. Growing up in Whiting, IN, Joe enjoyed baseball, choir, and band activities, and was an avid White Sox and Purdue fan. After graduating from George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, Joe pursued his studies at Purdue University, graduating with a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1976. In July 1976, he married Kathy (Disque) in Brownstown, IN. He worked for Hook’s Drugs in Kokomo and W. Lafayette before he and Kathy volunteered for a year with the Christian Appalachian Project in eastern Kentucky. They moved to Marion in 1978 where Joe began employment at Marion General Hospital for the next 27 years, serving for many of those years as the Director of Pharmacy. He was a past member of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and Indiana Pharmacists Association, and completed his Pharm D from Purdue in 1988. He testified of his trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, and will be remembered for his integrity, kind and gentle spirit, sense of humor, and perseverance in living well with Parkinson’s for over three decades.
