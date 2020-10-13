Joseph A. Reynard, 62, of Hartford City, IN, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
A service to celebrate his life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 with Pastor Steve Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while in the funeral home.
