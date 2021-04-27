Joseph A.L. Schwartz, 61, of rural Berne, IN, passed away at 8:25 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IN. He was born on Monday, Oct. 19, 1959, in Adams County, IN.
Viewing will be at the Joseph A.L. Schwartz Residence 5560 E. St. Rd. 218 Berne on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 2 PM to 8 PM and from 9 AM to 8 PM on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.