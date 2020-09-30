Jonathon L.S. Schwartz, of rural Geneva, IN, passed away shortly after birth at 1:46 AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. Jonathon was of the Old Order Amish Church.
Funeral services will be held at the residence 11756 S. -000 Rd. Geneva at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 with Bishop Davie R. Girod officiating. Burial will take place in the Bearcreek Amish Cemetery in rural Bryant.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
