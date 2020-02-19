Jon W. Guenin, 77, of LaFontaine, passed away at 4:56 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 19, 1943, in Marion, Indiana to the late Wayne E. and Dorothy (Spencer) Guenin.
Jon was a 1962 graduate of Marion High School. Jon married Karen Schaper on Nov. 26, 1964. He worked for the Coca-Cola Factory and retired from Preferred Technical Group. Jon was member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Marion. Jon was an avid golfer at Etna Acres and Shady Hills.
Jon is survived by his wife, Karen, of LaFontaine; two sons, Jon E. Guenin, of Lafayette and Ethan W. Guenin, of Altus, Oklahoma; one daughter, Michelle E. (Guadalupe) Sanchez, of Marion; three brothers, Glenn Guenin, of Lincolnville, Gordon (Julie) Guenin, of LaFontaine and Gary Guenin, of Wabash; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Heiddii K. Guenin, one brother and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1206 N. Miller Ave., Marion, Indiana 46952 with Pastor Randy Glander as the officiant. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church in Marion.
Funeral services have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.