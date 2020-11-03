Jon R. Nordstrom, 75, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Jon was born on September 2, 1945, to the late Clifford and Harriet Nordstrom. On December 9, 1987, he married the love of his life, Pam Cunnington, and she survives. Jon was a former patrol officer for the Marion Police Department, working his way up to shift sergeant. He then worked for the IRM department at the Marion VA Hospital, until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Deer Creek Conservation Club and liked to participate in their shooting activities. He always enjoyed going out for breakfast with his friends at IHOP.
Jon is survived by his wife, Pam, Marion; two sons, Jon (Lisa) Nordstrom, Marion, and Kevin (Brandy Pleasants) Nordstrom, Lawton, MI; eight honorary grandchildren, Bentley and Tenley Richey, Kinsey, Maija, and Josephine Skjold, Alison Matera, Lucas Usticke, and Gerard Guadagno; one great-granddaughter, Lily Lakanen; and sister, Kathy Schmit, Richmond, VA.
