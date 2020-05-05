Jon L. Helfin, 79, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:45 p.m., Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation in Marion. He was born June 26, 1940 in Barberton, Ohio to Paul and Eleanor (Hodgkinson) Helfin.
Jon was a 1958 graduate of Wabash High School, and attended Indiana Technical Institute. He served in the Indiana National Guard. Jon married Linda Pretorius at the Wabash Street United Methodist Church on April 7, 1968. He worked at Wabash Metals, Wabash Magnetics, taught drafting at Peru High School, taught welding and work experience at the Heartland Career Center, and owned and operated Helfin Sheet Metal in Wabash. Jon was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, and wintering in Port Aransas, Texas. He especially loved his grandkids and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Helfin of Wabash, two children, Tonja Helfin of Marion, Indiana, and Sean (Molly) Helfin of Wabash, three grandchildren, Wyatt (Jayden Liechty) Helfin of Warren, Indiana, Sydney Helfin and Lane Helfin both of Wabash, sister, Kathy Helfin of Marion, Indiana, and brother, Mark Helfin of Bloomington, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Helfin.
There will be no services. Burial will be in Everrest Memorial Cemetery in Logansport at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorials are Christ United Methodist Church or Carey Services.
The memorial guest book for Jon may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.