Jon Franklin Filer, 58, of North Little Rock, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Bernards Medical Center. He was born in Marion, Indiana to Benjamin and Marjorie Rogers Filer. He had lived in North Little Rock for three years, moving there from Lantana, Florida. He ad worked for the US Postal Service for over 30 years in their IT Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister.
Survivors include his brothers, Roger Filer and wife, Carol of Lantana, Florida; Joe Filer and wife Jill of Wellington, Florida; nephew Kyle Filer and wife, Heather; and one grandniece, Colette Filer.
Graveside services will be 11:00 Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at Grant Memorial Cemetery in Marion, Indiana. The local arrangements are by the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Home.
To sign an online guestbook, go to www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
