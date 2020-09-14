Johnny Thomas Hall, 81, of Kansas, a former resident of Jonesboro, went to be reunited with his loving wife on Tuesday June 23, 2020. He passed peacefully at home, while Ross serenaded him with “Blackbird” and his loyal companion Boo, by his side. He fought a short battle with cancer, even with a strong desire to live, cancer would not have it.
John was born October 8, 1938, in Esserville, Virginia, to Hanibal and Nancy (Willis) Hall. On December 11, 1965 He married Bonnie Lou Crist, they shared 47 years of marriage before she went to heaven.
He attended JJ Kelly High School, served in the Army, with an honorable discharge and later became a Millwright for Essex Wire. He worked for Essex for nearly 30 years before they closed. He worked a short time for Active Products and finished his working career at The Pierce Co. in Upland. Then came his enjoyable life’s work cooking lunch for the kids or grandkids, he was a great cook and made the best egg sandwiches. He aired bike tires and always had cold drinks in the garage refrigerator for the grandboys. But most importantly he was his wife’s caretaker.
He thoroughly enjoyed the grandboys, but he mourned the loss of his one and only granddaughter, Katie Lynn Kline. He loved to read, watch old movies, Elvis and westerns, watch football, play golf and fish. He was faithful to support us as children and adults in whatever our endeavors entailed. We will miss his singing around the house and his inquisitive nature.
John is survived by two sons and two daughters. Son Jerry Hall of Jalapa, daughter Sherry (Donnie) Monroe of Kansas, daughter Terry (Michael) Storer of Daleville, son Larry “Tom” Hall (Jenni Jacks) of Jonesboro, and a brother Frank Hall of Arizona. Seven grandsons Ross (Elizabeth Gosnell) Monroe and Benjamin Monroe of Kansas, Elias (Christy Alway) Sabbagh of North Carolina, Aidin Townsel Kokomo, and Tommy, Johnathan and Parker Hall of Jonesboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents. His loving wife of 47 years, Bonnie Lou, his precious granddaughter, Katie Lynn Kline, his dear sister, Julia Annette (Judy) Collins, and brothers Richard and Loras Hall.
To memorialize our mom and dad there will be a graveside service Saturday September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Estates of Serenity Cemetery with Pastor Steve Armes officiating, Steve is a long-time family friend. Immediately following we will gather at the AMVETS Post 5 in Marion for a celebration of life.
Special thanks to Hometown Hospice of Kansas.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Jonesboro Town Library, 124 E 4th Str. Jonesboro, IN 46938.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN
