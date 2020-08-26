On Wednesday March 25, 2020, Johnny Stephen Tomlinson, beloved husband and father succumbed to cancer in his own home.
Private viewing was held on March 30, 2020 at Click Funeral Home in Knoxville, TN.
Memorial service will be at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with a memorial visitation being from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery.
May you forever more have smooth sailing, fair winds and following seas.
