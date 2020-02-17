Johnny S. Quinn, 53, of Poneto, Indiana (Chester Township), passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Feb 14, 2020 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born on Sept. 19, 1966, in Rockford, Illinois. He married Karla (Crosby) Quinn on April 3, 1993 in Poneto, Indiana.
There will be no calling or services.
Preferred memorials may be made to American Kidney Disease Foundation 911 East 86th St. Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240 or To The Family.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
