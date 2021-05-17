John Thomas Oyler, 67, of Sims, passed away at 7:08 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion on April 3, 1954, to John and Judith (Lindsay) Oyler. On November 14, 2005 he married Marilyn A. Miller, and she survives.
John graduated from Oak Hill High School. He had worked as a carpenter for several years and had worked at RCA. John was a strong conservative and great supporter of Donald J. Trump. He liked watching NASCAR and working on his home and in his yard. John cherished the time he had with his family, especially having family and friends over for bonfires. John loved life and he will be missed dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.