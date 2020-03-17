John E. “Jack” Snover, 85 of Huntington died March 16, 2020 at Heritage Pointe of Huntington.
He was born on January 1, 1935 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to Raymond and Deana (Yokum) Snover.
There will be no visitation or services.
Interment will be at a later date at the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorial donations can be made out to Central Christian Church in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Mr. Snover’s on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
