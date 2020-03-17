John S. McManis, age 92, of Marion passed away on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 at Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion.
John was born on May 15, 1927 in Gas City, Indiana the son of the late Clifton and Alta (Donaldson) McManis. He married Caroline Marshana Webb on Oct. 20, 1968, and she preceded him in death. John was an Air Force veteran and worked as a skilled tradesman at Dana Corporation for 41 years until his retirement in 1994.
He was active in Parents Without Partners and liked to bowl and play golf and had two hole-in-ones. He also enjoyed needlepoint and making model airplanes.
John is survived by two sons John David (Brenda) McManis of Gas City and Dennis (Beverly) Cattin of Peru; two daughters, Gayle (Timothy) Paulson of Melbourne, Florida and Connie (Larry) Denten of Marion; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his companion, Mary Wheeldon of Marion.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steven Mitchell officiating.
Burial will immediately follow funeral services in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington County), Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or to Gilead Ministries, 212 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
