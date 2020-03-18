John M. Robinette, 70, of Portland, IN, formally of Pennville, died March 17, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1949, in Greenville, KY.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on, March 20, from 2- 8 p.m.
A service will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier at 11 a.m. on March 21. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill - I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.
