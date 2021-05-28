John Robert Dishmon, 74, Marion, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System - Fort Wayne. He was born in Jamestown, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 30, 1946, to General Odell and Neta Maxine (Davidson) Dishmon.
John graduated from York High School in Jamestown, TN. After high school he proudly joined the United States Marines. He worked at RCA for 37 years. He was a member of the AMVETS, VFW, and American Legion. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Walnut Creek Golf Course. His biggest accomplishments after retirement were his many awards and trophies. He was known for being a great golfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.