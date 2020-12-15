John R. O’Brien, 82 of Amboy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday evening, December 12, 2020 at his home in Amboy. John heard the good news that Jesus died for his sins, was buried, and rose from the grave and trusted Jesus to save him.
John was born March 31, 1938 in Jasper County, IL to Robert and Dorothy (Hamilton) O’Brien. He retired from Chrysler in 1995 with 30 years. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser and UAW Local 685. He enjoyed farming and cutting wood, but John’s passion was sharing his faith with those he came to know along life’s way and in local nursing home’s where he and his wife Elsie held services for many years.
