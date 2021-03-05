John R. “Jack” Tinkle, 97, passed away on March 3, 2021 at Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center, Marion. He was born on Aug. 16, 1923 to the late Chan Nelson and Cecelia Delene (Draper) Tinkle.
Jack was a 1941 graduate of St. Paul High School and was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church all of his life. He was a 1948 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and began his newspaper career as a reporter at the Leader-Tribune. He later moved to Tocoma, Washington where he worked for their local newspaper and eventually returned to Indiana and the news room at the Leader-Tribune and the Chronicle with periodic assignments with Kokomo, Anderson and Topics in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.