John Price Nearon, 78, Marion, passed away at 9:45 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Riverview Health Hospital in Noblesville. He was born in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 22, 1942, to John and Virginia (Cline) Nearon. He was married to Jacqueline S. Nearon, who preceded him in death.
John graduated from Cowan High School. He continued his education at Wabash College, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Marine Biology. He was an Executive for Northern Indiana Supply until his retirement. He held memberships with Chrysler 300 Club International, Marion Elks, Meshingomesia Country Club, and Phi Gamma Delta.
