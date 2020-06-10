John Mitchell "Mitch" Denney, 49, Gas City, passed away at 9:02 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, December 1, 1970, to John Denney and Connie Skeens. He married Kena Overbey, and she survives.
Mitch was a graduate of Mississinewa High School and worked in construction throughout his life. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers. He also liked going to the drag races, having cook-outs, and being with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Kena, he is survived by his mother, Connie Skeens; three daughters, Shaylee (Kyle) Sullivan of Gas City, Breanna (Nathan) Denney of Marion, and Kayla (Jagger) Denney of Fort Wayne; two sons, Bret (Monica) Woods of Goshen and Andy Peters of Marion; step-daughter, Kirby J. Callahan of Gas City; step-son, Dakota M. Callahan of Marion; four granddaughters, Kynslee, Marley, Skarlett, and Linda; two grandsons, Rory and A.J.; brother, Brian Lee Denney of Marion; two sisters, Brandy Denney of Marion and Terri Coburn of Muncie; uncle, William (Debbie) Bowman of Gas City; and aunt, Janet Gary of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Denney, and his step-father, Bob Skeens.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Mitch's life will be held at 2:00 pm. Pastor Noah Farmer will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
