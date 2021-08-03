On July, 26,2021, John Miller passed away at Lutheran Hospital. He was born on April 17, 1940, in Little Rock Arkansas to Lula Mae Berryhill and Jerry Miller and was raised in Marion by Juanita Alexander. John found his faith early, never wavered in it and became a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. John served in the Army and enjoyed cooking, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife Diane Miller of twenty years and thirteen children. A viewing will be held on Aug. 5, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church from 10am-11am, funeral service will follow with pastor Al C. Green officiating. He will then be laid to rest at the VA Cemetery.

