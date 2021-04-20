John Mark Stodard, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Indiana after a short unexpected illness.
He was born on March 6, to Don and Leatus Stodard (Butz) in Marion, Indiana. John was a professional driver for Mr. “P” Express of Jeffersonville, Indiana. His hobbies included reading, cooking, shooting his guns and riding his motorcycle. John Thoroughly enjoyed the great outdoors. In his time home from the road he could be found hiking and camping with his love, Liz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.