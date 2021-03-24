John M. Gibson, 64, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away March 22, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Per Guldbeck officiating and Military Honors provided by VFW Post #2689.
