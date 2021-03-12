John “Lindley” Comer, age 80 of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Elwood Health and Living following a lengthy illness. He was born April 15, 1940 in Marion, the son of John N. and Juanita (Williams) Comer.
Lindley was a 1958 graduate of Fairmount High School and later graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. He married Linda L. Kolberg on May 24, 1975, and they shared over 45 years of marriage together. Lindley grew up working on his family farm. He owned Comer Real Estate where he worked as a real estate broker and appraiser for 50 years. Lindley truly enjoyed his work, and because of that - he never retired. He was a member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood where he taught adult Sunday school for over 25 years. Lindley enjoyed socializing with everyone he met and especially enjoyed networking and talking with local farmers most of his life. Lindley currently served on the Knox Chapel Cemetery board, and was a board member for many years. He formerly enjoyed photography; found math very interesting; and enjoyed tinkering and fixing all sorts of things. More than anything, Lindley will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandpa.
