John L. Ochsenrider, 86, of Farmland, IN passed away peacefully, Monday morning, July 19, 2021, at his residence. John was born Jan. 28, 1935 in Marion, IN the son of Milton and Marie (Gephart) Ochsenrider. He was a graduate of the Armed Forces Institute.
John honorably served his country in the United State Air Force, retiring after 23 years of service. He then was employed as Security and Police Services with the VA Medical Center in Marion, IN for 11 years. He enjoyed spending his leisure time listening to real country music classics such as Bill Monroe, Hank Williams and many others. He was also an avid movie watcher, especially war movies.
