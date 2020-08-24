John L. Bonvillian, 69, of Hartford City, IN, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM August 27, 2020 before Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 209 South Spring Street, Hartford City at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.