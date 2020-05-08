John J. Fisher, age 62 of Marion passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
John was born July 6, 1957 in Anderson, Indiana the son of the late Norman and Phyllis (Warren) Fisher. He married Anne Hill on Aug. 1, 1997 and she survives.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Burial will take place in Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
