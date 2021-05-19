John J. Creamer, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at home in South Carolina. He was born on Dec. 11, 1928, to the late Joseph and Fern Creamer. He graduated from Frankton High School, and then worked as a farmer for many years, before eventually working for the gas company. John married the love of his life, Sarah Wood, in 1968. She passed away on Feb. 11, 2019. John was a hard working man with an incredible sense of humor. He loved to joke around. He also enjoyed food and liked to have his snacky snacks handy.
John is survived by his children, Ronnie (Teresa) Cawthorn, Ladson, SC, William Cawthorn, TN, Mark (Tammy) Cawthorn, Shipshewana, and Sherry (Don Wilson) Cawthorn, Fairmount; and brother, Danny (Jeanette) Creamer, Summitville.
