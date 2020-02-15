John H. Pennington passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. He was born July 22, 1947, in Harlan County, Kentucky, joining his brother, NL. The family grew to 9 and John is the first loss in the family. In 1967 he married Judy, and they both worked at RCA for 35 years, retiring in 2002.
He was very proud of his son, David, and daughter, Diane. His family was very important to him and he loved his grandchildren. John was an avid deer hunter and also loved to fish. John was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Gas City, Indiana. He attended Trinity Worship Center when staying in Texas.
Celebration of John’s life will be held at New Hope Baptist, 800 E. South C Street, Gas City, IN 46933, Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
