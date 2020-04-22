John Fredrick Wilson, 70, Marion, passed away in his home at 10:05 am on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Marion on Sunday, July 10, 1949, to Fred and Kathleen (Marston) Wilson. On May 14, 1988, John married his loving wife, Sherol J. Barton, and she survives.
John graduated from Marion High School and worked at Bell Fibre as a supervisor for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He loved watching Jeopardy and playing BINGO, as well as going to car shows. He especially loved his Corvette and was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 32 years, Sherol; four sons, Stacey (Kelly) Davis of Marion, Jeff (Anna) Wilson of Marion, John (Amy Crain) Wilson, Jr., of Kingsport, TN, and Rob (Amber) Davis of Gas City; two daughters, Amanda Wilson of Terre Haute and Brandy Wilson of Elwood; nine grandsons, Tyler, James, Joshua, Tyler, Nicholas, Devin, Daniel, Coltin, and Brooks; nine granddaughters, Meaghan, Jessica, Arriahna, Jaden, Ashli, Nicollette, Shantel, Sydnie, and Adelaide; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Susan (Howard) Turner, Jennifer (Steve) Dean, and Lisa (David) Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, April Wilson.
The family will have a private visitation and graveside service with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Community Church, 2011 W. 10th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
