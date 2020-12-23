John Edward Combs, 89, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 11:57 am on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Norwood, Ohio, on Thursday, December 17, 1931, to the late Jerry and Lottie (Stogstill) Combs. He was married to Mary "Janet" Combs, who survives.
Following his graduation from Norwood High School, John enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1952-1956. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his service to his country, he worked at General Motors in Marion, where he was a tool and die maker until his retirement. He volunteered for many years at the VA Hospital and was a member of Marion Elks and First Friends Church of Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.