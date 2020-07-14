John E. McCammon, 96 of Warren, Indiana died on Monday, July 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St, Montpelier with a service to follow at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Stan McCammon officiating. Interment will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Montpelier, IN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Bread Of Life Food Pantry P.O. Box 574 Warren, IN 46792 or Gideons International 1313 S 2nd St. Upland, IN 46989.
