John E. Emley, Jr., 86, of Huntington, IN, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, 1555 Flaxmill Road, Huntington, IN.
A Funeral service will follow the calling on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Bobby Kemp officiating.
Burial will be at Gardens of Memory, Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene Youth Ministry in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.