John David Yohler, age 74, son of William and Marcella Yohler, passed away July 16, 2020 at his residence in Indianapolis. John was born in Marion, Indiana on September 15, 1945.
He was a 1963 graduate of Bennett High School in Marion. He attended Saint Joseph’s Catholic Seminary in Covington, Louisiana. He then attended and graduated from Marian University in Indianapolis. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving as a fire directions operator and intelligence specialist in Cu Chi, Vietnam. He retired from Avery Label and the State of Indiana Transportation Department.
John is survived by two daughters, Kimberly (Kory) Cassidy of Camden, S. Carolina and Kristin (Rockwell) Varn of Mt. Pleasant, S. Carolina; grandchildren, Aubrey, Dylan and Alexandra Cassidy and Will, Gracyn and Reagan Varn; sister, Suzanne (Jack) Shaw of Ft. Wayne; sisters-in-law, Natalie Yohler of Scottsdale, Arizona and Barb Yohler of Verona, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Michael and Steve Yohler.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1009 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana with Father Christopher Roberts officiating. Burial with military honors will be held after the mass at Estates of Serenity Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Local arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
