John “David” Walters, 71, passed away on March 17, 2021 in Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne. He was born in Marion to the late John W. and Jane W. Walters.
David was a 1968 graduate of Marion High School and later enlisted in the Untied States Army where he served 13 months in Korea. When he was honorably discharged he began his career with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare Systems until his retirement in 1984. In his free time David enjoyed coin and gun collecting and he had an impressive pipe collection. He would often spend warm days combing garage sales for a good find and tote that item home to repurpose or add to one of his collections. He was a member of the American Legion Post 10, the Fraternal Order of Police and he was a faithful friend of Bill W.
