John David Thomas, 81, passed away in Marion General Hospital on April 20, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1938 to the late Walter L. and Elsie (Schaaf) Thomas. John retired from the United States Air Force. He is survived by his children, David Thomas and Steven Thomas; sister, Linda Yeager.
A private service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at Marion National Cemetery. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion Chapel, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com.
