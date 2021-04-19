John D. “David” Kriegbaum, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Marion General Hospital, Marion, IN.
David was born on July 14, 1937 in Hartford City, IN to the late Charles and Magdalene (Nuck) Kriegbaum. He graduated from Marion High School in 1956. He was an Army Veteran serving from 1956 to 1958. He also received an Associate’s degree in Farm Management and Agriculture from Michigan State University. On Aug. 12, 1989, John married Susan Kita. David worked for Kriegbaum Farm Equipment and later retired from Case Power and Equipment. He served as a dedicated member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, doing yard work, holiday cooking, and being with his family. David’s family will also remember his excellence in barbecuing.
