John C. Thompson, 62, passed away in Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center, LaFontaine on May 28, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana on March 31, 1959 to the late Larry and Jean (Hummel) Thompson. He moved with his family to Fort Wayne where he graduated from New Haven High School in 1977. He married Stephanie Huebner on June 13, 1998 and shortly after moved to Marion. John loved his Lord and was active in his church in Fort Wayne. He loved reading, baseball and especially the Chicago Cubs! He was an excellent grill master. He will be remembered by his family and friends as kind and caring.
John is survived by his wife, Stephanie; son, Joshua, Marion; brother, Alan (Karen Patrick), Indianapolis; sister, Mary (Eric) Hargett, Fort Wayne; 16 nieces and nephews.
