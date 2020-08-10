John “Brian” Malott went home to be with our Lord on July 12th, 2020. He was born on May 31st, 1966 in Marion, Indiana to John P. and Diane K. (Zeek) Malott.
Brian attended Marion High School in Marion, Indiana and graduated in 1984 from Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida. Following graduation he attended Polk State College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of South Florida. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Polk County for many years prior to moving to DeLand where he was employed by Publix until his recent passing.
In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his son, Matthew Tyler and daughter, Mariah Lynn of Winterhaven, FL.; Sister Barbara (Malott) Leary and husband Hank Leary, DeLand. Nieces Lindsey (Leary) Crandall, Kailua, HI and Peggy-Anne Leary, Sanford, FL; Grandfather, Jean Malott, Greentown, IN. Aunts and Uncles: Don and Marti Zeek, Pemberville, OH; Dayna (Zeek) and John Castillo, Gas City, IN; Robert Butsch, Indianapolis, IN; Carol Meyers, Lynnwood, WA and many cousins that will miss him dearly.
Brian was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He loved his family and his children were the source of his greatest happiness and pride. Brian will be remembered for many things but especially for his great sense of humor and his kind heart.
