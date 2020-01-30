John B. Sellers, 86, of Huntington, passed Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 8:41 a.m.
He was born Oct. 23, 1933, to Reuben and Loretta (Kastner) Sellers PeGan.
Calling hours Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 2 - 8 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
Recitation of the Rosary 2 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, with Fr. Stephen Colchin presiding.
Burial with Military Rites at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.