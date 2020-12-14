John B Brooks III, 65, of Warren Indiana passed away December 10, 2020.
A memorial service to celebrate John’s life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2pm at the Warren United Church of Christ, located at 202 E 2nd St. Warren, IN 46792. Pastor Troy Drayer will officiate the service. A time for visiting, memories, and light snacks will follow.
