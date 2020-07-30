John Arthur "Little John" Fernung, II, passed away at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Little John was born on August 30, 1986, to John and Teresa Fernung, who both survive in Marion. He graduated from Marion High School, class of 2005. Since high school, John has been a man of many talents. He worked as a bartender for many bars, most recently The Ruin; he was the manager of Cap n' Cork; at one point he was the youngest paintball referee in the country and was employed at Paintball Splat Attack, Marion, IN; and he worked at EZ Pawn for many years. Little John was a true entertainer. He was a standup comedian and was the frontman of several bands. He used the stage name Brent Travis when he did his country-comedy shows. Little John was similar to his grandfather George, in that he was great at wheeling and dealing on EBay. A certified marriage officiant, John had officiated at weddings, and was even planning on officiating the wedding of a couple of his friends in the near future. A true dog-lover, he loved to rescue pitbulls. John was very active in politics, campaigning for Bernie Sanders in the last two elections. He was very passionate about the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ, and AntiFA. John will be remembered most for his wonderful sense of humor.
John is survived by his parents, John and Teresa, Marion; sister, Samantha (John Marlin) Fernung, Indianapolis; aunts, Treva Vice and Cathy Mundy, both of Marion, and Amy (Vince) Sims, Winston, GA; uncle, Richard (Danielle) Fernung, Lake Havasu City, AZ, a special nephew, Jaidyn A. Reed; his rescue pitbull, Nina; close, special friends, Chris Lowe, Miranda King, Lisa Lamb, David Lamb, Kelly Heirigs, Erin Donovan, Melissa McKinney; Trace Poulson, Cassie Ledbetter, Clint Spahr; and many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbur and Pauline Chenoweth, and George Fernung and Freida (Williams) Taylor; uncle, Troy Mundy an aunt, Vickie Lynn Wehrhahan, and an extremely special friend, a rescue pitbull, named Macey.
Arrangements for John have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions made in memory of John may be made to the SPCA or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
