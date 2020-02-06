John Andrew Dunn was born in College Corner, Indiana Nov. 25, 1934, to Rev. Floyd and Eulalia Dunn. He went to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2020 at the age of 85.
He graduated from Frankfort Pilgrim College in 1956 with a B.A. in Religion, and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Divinity in 1990 by Oklahoma Wesleyan University. He was an ordained minister in The Wesleyan Church. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Wesleyan Investment Foundation for 25 years and as a member of the Board of Directors for an additional 20 years after his retirement.
John married Wilma Mae Carpenter on July 30, 1954, and they remained married for 65 years until Wilma’s death in April of 2019. Their home was blessed with six children.
John walked in the light God gave him and fulfilled his duty and desire to worship his Savior, love his family, minister to many, and befriend a multitude for the sake of the Kingdom. One of John’s favorite Bible verses was Matthew 25:23: “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”
John was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Mae (Carpenter) Dunn, his parents, a son, Glenn Dunn, and a daughter-in-law, Mindy Dunn. He is survived by five children: Charissa Dunn of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Daniel and DiAnn Dunn of Chesterton, Indiana, Kristeen Walker of McCordsville, Indiana, Craig and Tammy Dunn of Fishers, Indiana, and James and Wendy Dunn of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He is also survived by Glenn’s widow, Rhonda Dunn of Derby, Kansas, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Park Chapel Christian Church, 1176 E. McKenzie Rd, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Greenfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the John and Wilma Dunn Church Planting Scholarship Fund at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erlewein mortuary.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.
