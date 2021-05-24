John A. Clayborn, 99, Warren, passed away at 8:40 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born in Limestone, Arkansas, on Thursday, May 4, 1922, to the late William and Ora (Casey) Clayborn. On July 6, 1944, he married Daisy McCracken, and she preceded him in death in 1983. On July 10, 1985, he married Jacqueline Huffman, and she preceded him in death on October 14, 2011.
John was a U.S. Army veteran, who served in the 505th Airborne Anti-Aircraft Gunnery Battalion in the Pacific Theater of World War II. He received the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon w/1 Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Victory Medal. Following his military service, he worked at Anaconda Wire and Cable for 38 years. He was a Shriner, a member of Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, American Legion (Huntington), and First Baptist Church (Warren), as well as Mason (Past Master) of Mt. Etna Lodge #333. John had also volunteered at MGH for many years.
