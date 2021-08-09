On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Joey Allen Kelley of Gainesville, GA, loving husband of April, father of Violet and Joey, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 67.
Joey was born May 22, 1954 in Anderson, IN to David Kelley and Phyllis Jean Hancock Kelley Hymer. He served in the Marine Corp from 1972 to 1978. Along with his parents, Joey was preceded in death by his step-father Abe Hymer; brothers Larry and Jimmy Hymer; and sister Marlene Hymer. He is survived by his loving wife April; his two children Joey Jr. (Cassidy) Kelley of Richmond, IN, and Violet (Donald) Robinson of Savannah, GA; brother Danny (Susan) Kelley of Colbert, GA; sisters: Connie (Lynn) Hassell of Waco, TX, Carolyn (Gary) Bergman of Connersville, IN, Ginger (Mike) Bicklehimer of Decatur, IN; Cindy (Howard) Abbey of Crawford, GA, Kelly Ellison of Sarasota, FL, and Elaine Hymer; 8 grandchildren: Ryan Kelley, Frankie Abbey, Bryan Maciel, Makayla Warren, Alexis Warren, Liam Kelley, Amelia Kelley, Joey Kelley III; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
